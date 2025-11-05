Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $957,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

