The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.2857.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 133.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

