MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after acquiring an additional 96,283 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $143,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,822.35.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5%

MELI stock opened at $2,305.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,306.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,377.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.