Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $113,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.2%

FI stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

