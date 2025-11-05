Homestead Advisers Corp Has $71.25 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.7% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.13% of NXP Semiconductors worth $71,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NXPI opened at $204.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $255.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.