TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.