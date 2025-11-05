Prologis (PLD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Prologis (NYSE: PLD):

10/27/2025 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $139.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Prologis was given a new $137.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Prologis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

10/20/2025 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Prologis was given a new $119.00 price target on by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities.

10/16/2025 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Prologis had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Prologis had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

9/15/2025 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $113.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $3,013,665 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

