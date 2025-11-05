Equity Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,233 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 1.08% of Globe Life worth $110,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $133.18 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price objective on Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.56.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

