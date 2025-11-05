RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,217,000 after buying an additional 102,684 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

