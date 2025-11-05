RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,244 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The company has a market cap of $486.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.