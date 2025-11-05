TKG Advisors LLC Buys 889 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

