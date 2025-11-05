4,243 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK Bought by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $282.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $295.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.25.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

