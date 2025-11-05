Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stake Trimmed by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $241,614,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nasdaq by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,494,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,433,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,115,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,468,000 after purchasing an additional 952,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,655,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $109.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

