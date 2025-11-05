UPCX (UPC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $177.77 Million

UPCX (UPC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. UPCX has a total market cap of $177.77 million and $501.22 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UPCX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One UPCX token can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,766.85 or 0.99730202 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,656.30 or 0.99621868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UPCX

UPCX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. UPCX’s official website is upcx.io. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 97,170,079.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 2.00389614 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $508,596.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UPCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

