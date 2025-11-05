Equity Investment Corp Purchases 6,288 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $468,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $102.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

