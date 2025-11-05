Analyzing Agassi Sports Entertainment (AASP) and Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility
Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, indicating that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-$790,000.00
|-17.38
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|$41.01 million
|-$17.16 million
|93.03
Agassi Sports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agassi Sports Entertainment. Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agassi Sports Entertainment
|N/A
|-175.97%
|-171.79%
|Agassi Sports Entertainment Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Agassi Sports Entertainment competitors beat Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Agassi Sports Entertainment
Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
