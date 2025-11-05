Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Reaches $1.28 on Exchanges

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $501.16 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s launch date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 656,082,020.59341228 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.31079285 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 691 active market(s) with $554,214,178.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

