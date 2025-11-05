Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Oruka Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Oruka Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.29. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORKA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

