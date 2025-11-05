Beldex Price Hits $0.0817 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $611.02 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.40 or 0.03257874 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00004920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,938,258,669 coins and its circulating supply is 7,477,278,669 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

