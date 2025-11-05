PAID Network Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. PAID Network has a market cap of $5.26 million and $151.97 thousand worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,833,217 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 542,833,217.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.00975543 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $134,006.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

