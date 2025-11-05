Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $631.4680 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $613.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.95 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Griffon has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter worth $248,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Griffon by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 96.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

