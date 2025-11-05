Critical Review: HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Peers

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HomesToLife to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HomesToLife and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 75 546 320 58 2.36

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 29.23%. Given HomesToLife’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 312.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.42 billion -$10.34 million 24.21

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HomesToLife’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -2.77% -28.91% -1.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomesToLife rivals beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HomesToLife Company Profile

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

