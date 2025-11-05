Head-To-Head Analysis: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) vs. Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) and Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and Old Market Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 13.83% 19.76% 5.67% Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78%

Volatility & Risk

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares T-Mobile US and Old Market Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $85.85 billion 2.69 $11.34 billion $10.40 19.84 Old Market Capital $13.09 million 2.89 -$5.15 million ($0.39) -14.36

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Old Market Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for T-Mobile US and Old Market Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 2 10 17 3 2.66 Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

T-Mobile US currently has a consensus target price of $266.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.25%. Given T-Mobile US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Old Market Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Old Market Capital

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

