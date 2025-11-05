Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.820-7.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $127.83.

CHH stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 143.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66,436 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 147,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 63,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 95.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

