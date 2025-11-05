Simmons Bank Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 460.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,943,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

