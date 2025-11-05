RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 257 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $382.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

