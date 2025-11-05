Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $113.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Denny’s Trading Up 50.4%

Denny’s stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.63. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,524,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,461,612.40. The trade was a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 433,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,837. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

