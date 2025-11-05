ITT (NYSE:ITT) CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De Sells 238 Shares of Stock

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $197.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in ITT by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating on Saturday. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.25.

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

