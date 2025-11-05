National Steel (SID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect National Steel to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $2.0751 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

National Steel Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of National Steel stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. National Steel has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

National Steel Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

