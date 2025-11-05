Lexeo Therapeutics (LXEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Lexeo Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 13,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $117,409.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,534.92. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Adler sold 3,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $30,235.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,953.34. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,091 shares of company stock valued at $232,007. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 370.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,627 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXEO shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

