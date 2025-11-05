Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.880-4.960 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anne Olson bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,229.60. The trade was a 4.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 64.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Centerspace by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Centerspace by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

