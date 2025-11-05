ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Takes $332,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,696 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Orion Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

ARLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price target on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

