AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Position Lowered by RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AME opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $204.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

