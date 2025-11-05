Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 13.6%

NYSE:ZTS opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

