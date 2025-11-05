Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $143.74.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

