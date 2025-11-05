Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $84.07. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

