SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $63,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.