Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May $XMAY

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,774,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth about $672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000.

XMAY stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

