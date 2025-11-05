Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 26th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CEV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
