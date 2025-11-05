Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 26th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

