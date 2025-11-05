SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $86.75.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
