SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

DFUS stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

