John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.