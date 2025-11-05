John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

