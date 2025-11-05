Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX Position Trimmed by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $67.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.