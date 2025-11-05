VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (XGOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.17 on November 17th

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 2nd.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
