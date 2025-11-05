CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.6%

CNA stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.