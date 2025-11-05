CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.
CNA Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
CNA Financial Trading Up 0.6%
CNA stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
