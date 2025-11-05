SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

