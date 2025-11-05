SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF $SUSL

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. The company has a market capitalization of $998.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3091 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.