Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,415,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68,585.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,956,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $392.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $285.13 and a 1-year high of $404.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.