Financial Alternatives Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Financial Alternatives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.7% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 956,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 297,288 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 395,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.