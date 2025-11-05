Financial Alternatives Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.3174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

